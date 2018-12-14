Liverpool 'not really likely' to be active in January window, reveals Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are unlikely to bring in any new recruits in January unless circumstances change in the coming weeks.

The Reds boss revealed at his Friday news conference how he previously had no plans to be active in the next window, only to then see defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip pick up injuries.

While the duo are not expected to be sidelined for too long, the sudden absence of two first-team squad members has highlighted the need to be flexible in terms of transfer plans.

Klopp addressed the subject when answering a question over the future of Harry Wilson, who has a recall option in his season-long loan deal with Derby County.

The Wales forward has impressed at the Championship club, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and seems set to stay put for the rest of 2018-19, unless Liverpool are beset by injury problems up front.

"I am really happy with what Harry is doing - it is fantastic," Klopp said. "It is the perfect example of being able to leave home and show up somewhere else.

"I really think Harry left in the right moment. Since I arrived everyone said Harry Wilson needs to go out on loan. I really thought he was too young and he scored a lot of goals for the Under-23s.

"Then he went to Hull City last season and was already good, he came back and then had pre-season and went to Derby and it is an outstanding job what Frank [Lampard] is doing, England finally has a lot of good, young managers. That's cool.

"Our situation is like this; if you would have asked me two weeks before if we were doing anything in the transfer window I would have said probably not.

"Now, though, we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? Not really likely, because they are not out for [long].

"That's exactly the same with Harry. If now something happens in an offensive wing position, why should I say today 100 per cent we would not do it? Derby accepted when they signed the contract, they have to wait until the last second before we decide.

"We don't want to take him away. Only if we really need him, then we would trigger that option."

Meanwhile, Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has made clear his interest in signing Nathaniel Clyne from Liverpool, though he does not expect the full-back to be allowed to leave Anfield.

"He would be one on our list definitely, yes," Warnock said. "But at the moment they have other problems. I don't think they would bother about us at the moment, they have to look after themselves."