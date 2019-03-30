Leicester City 2 Bournemouth 0: Morgan & Vardy continue Rodgers' momentum

Wes Morgan struck for the second straight game and Jamie Vardy scored a header as Leicester City eased to a 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Having also netted against Burnley last time out and signed a new contract last week, Morgan continued a memorable spell with an early goal on Saturday.

Vardy sealed the victory eight minutes from time, as Leicester won a third straight home game in the top flight for the first time since May 2017.

Home fans paid tribute to former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday next week, and gave a good performance to mark the occasion in continuing their strong start under Brendan Rodgers.