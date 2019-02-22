Laporte 2025: New deal earned through winning habit from Man City's pass master

Aymeric Laporte's fine performances for Manchester City were rewarded on Friday as he signed a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old centre-back has committed to City until June 2025, a two-and-a-half-year extension to the deal he penned upon joining for £57million from Athletic Bilbao last January.

Despite the presence of John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany, Laporte has become a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's defence – featuring in every Premier League game this season.

He has also weighed in with four valuable goals across all competitions and recently plugged a gap at left-back.

Here, we look through some of the impressive Opta numbers amassed by Manchester City's "Mr Dependable".

83.3 – Laporte's win percentage is the highest of any player to have featured in more than 20 Premier League games. He is currently on 36 appearances in England's top flight.

30 – No Premier League player has won more games in the competition than Laporte since he made his debut in a 3-0 win over West Brom. However, team-mates Bernardo Silva and Ederson have matched his figure.

2883 – A pre-requisite for any Guardiola defender is to be cool with the ball at your feet. Laporte has made more successful passes than anyone in the Premier League since his debut.

92.29 – Those passes make up the best pass completion percentage of any player in the league to attempt in excess of 2,000 over the same period.

41 – Only Fernandinho (50) has made more interceptions than Laporte since he joined.

95 – Laporte boasts more clearances than any of his City colleagues since the end of January 2018, with 63 of these headed clearances.

141 – The amount of duels won by the former Marcelo Bielsa pupil, out of 237 contested. That represents a success rate of 59.5 per cent and a possible area for improvement as Stones (65.4) and Otamendi (60.7) both rate higher.