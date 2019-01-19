English
Klopp dismisses Coutinho rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed speculation Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho could return to the Premier League leaders.

Coutinho has struggled to cement a spot in Barca's starting XI this season, having only arrived from Liverpool in a £142million deal last January.

The Brazil international has been linked with former club Liverpool as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Asked about the rumours, Klopp told reporters: "That is something I don't want to talk about. I would not say it is a potential transfer or a likely one.

"Nothing to say. Whatever I say would open more stories and there is no story.

"Phil is at Barcelona and as I know he fits really well and everything is fine."

Klopp's own future was discussed ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The German boss signed a six-year contract extension in 2016 and Klopp is not interested in a new deal at Anfield, where Liverpool are four points clear atop the table.

"I would be really happy if they didn't come now because I don't want to think about it," Klopp said.

"I have a long time, there will be a lot of changes before then [2022] but I don't want to think about it at the moment. I am completely in this year and next year and then we will see."

