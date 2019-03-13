Jorginho criticism affects Chelsea, says Willian

Willian believes criticism of Jorginho is unfair as the Chelsea midfielder's performances continue to invite scrutiny.

Jorginho has completed more passes than any player in the Premier League this term, but has been stifled by opposition on occasion.

Maurizio Sarri has retained faith in Jorginho, who followed him to Stamford Bridge from Napoli, despite questions over the amended role of N'Golo Kante.

And Willian confirmed it affects Chelsea players when Jorginho, who is yet to record a Premier League assist, is criticised by fans.

"I think this is unfair from them," he told a news conference ahead of facing Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League.

"Of course, I don't want to stay here talking about this situation, but when they do that, we don't feel good inside the pitch.

"So, even when the players aren't in good moments or play well, we need the fans to support us until the end of the game."

Questions have been asked about Sarri's lack of flexibility in his tactics, but Willian backed the Chelsea coach's use of Jorginho.

"Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player. We know his quality," the Brazil winger added.

"We just need to continue to play in the same way."