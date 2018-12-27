I want him focused – Arsenal boss Emery's message to outgoing Ramsey

Unai Emery is satisfied with Aaron Ramsey's performances for Arsenal, as the midfielder heads into his final months with the Premier League club.

Ramsey will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, halting an 11-year stay at Emirates Stadium, with the Wales international's deal expiring in June 2019.

Juventus are reportedly working on a deal to bring Ramsey, who turned 28 on Boxing Day, to Turin, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are rumoured to have expressed an interest.

Despite these links, Emery has been pleased by Ramsey's commitment to Arsenal, adding that the midfielder must maintain this focus heading into the second half of the season.

"For me, the most important thing for every player is for their focus to be here," Emery told a news conference.

"They have their individual situations or circumstances in their contract in their present and in their future, but my present, my future is here in Arsenal.

"They show me the focus for us and I think it's not easy for Aaron, but I spoke with him and we need his performances for us.

"He plays with a good spirit and he helps us. I am happy. I need this focus also from him, to us, to help us to go to Liverpool on Saturday and then to Fulham.

"His future is only for him and for his agent. Above all I want, and what he should have, is his focus for helping us."

Since his arrival from Cardiff City in 2008, Ramsey has made 250 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 37 goals, while also helping Arsenal to three FA Cup successes.