I have a future without Manchester United - Mourinho moving on from Old Trafford exit

Jose Mourinho said he still has "a future without Manchester United" and refrained from criticising the club following his sacking.

The Portuguese's two-and-a-half-year stint at Old Trafford was ended on Tuesday when he departed with the club 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and 11 adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mourinho spoke for the first time publicly on Wednesday - shortly after United had confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement on an interim basis - and the 55-year-old stressed he was ready to move on.

"I don't change," he told Sky Sports News.

"What I did when I left Chelsea for example is the same that I'm going to do now.

"I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club. We could speak about so many good things, we could speak about not as good, but that's not me.

"It's finished. Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United."