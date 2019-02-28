Howe orders Bournemouth to take ownership after Arsenal thrashing

Eddie Howe demanded better from Bournemouth after their poor form continued in a comprehensive 5-1 loss away to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Cherries trailed 2-0 inside 27 minutes at Emirates Stadium and never looked like salvaging a result despite Lys Mousset's strike before half-time.

Arsenal responded with three more goals after the interval as vast gaps in Bournemouth's defence, which included January arrivals Chris Mepham and Nathaniel Clyne, were routinely exposed.

Howe, who has now presided over nine straight Premier League away defeats, refused to use the Gunners' excellence as an excuse for the one-sided scoreline.

"That mindset takes away ownership of what we delivered with our own team," Howe said.

"[Arsenal] may have played well but our perspective is clear that we can do so much better and are capable of much more than that.

"We will not kid ourselves and our analysis has to be that it was not acceptable.

"We will reflect on the game honestly. It was a difficult night epitomised by our start to the match and it was uncharacteristic of us to not be good in any aspect of our game."

Bournemouth's horrendous form on the road constitutes their worst away league streak since a run of 12 straight Third Division South losses ended in August 1934.

The failure to pick up points at Cardiff City, Liverpool and Arsenal has contributed to a four-game winless sequence and Howe is under no illusions as to the need for improvement.

"It hasn't been enjoyable at all and I speak on behalf of the players for that," he said.

"Results have to change. They will at some point, but we are giving everything to put things right."

The Cherries will be hard-pressed to rediscover winning form in their next match, with Manchester City their opponents at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.