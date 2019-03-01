He is my wife's favourite manager – Warnock reveals Nuno has a fan

Nuno Espirito Santo has attracted plenty of plaudits for Wolves' excellent first season back in the Premier League, and even Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock's wife is a big fan.

Wolves head into Saturday's home match against Cardiff seventh in the Premier League table, having enjoyed a seamless transition to the top flight following promotion last term.

Cardiff ran Wolves close for much of last season before ultimately finishing nine points adrift, and their proximity in the table likely had something to do with a heated exchange between Warnock and Nuno in April.

Wolves won 1-0 thanks to a Ruben Neves goal, but tensions were high at full-time and Warnock appeared to yell an expletive at Nuno in response to the Portuguese coach and his staff celebrating exuberantly.

But time has seemingly mellowed their relationship, with Mrs Warnock clearly not holding a grudge.

"Nuno has done a great job," Warnock told reporters on Friday. "He's my wife's favourite manager - he's a lovely man as well.

"We always have good games against them and I hope we can put in a good performance, not like the last two [defeats to Everton and Watford]."