Hasenhuttl revels in 'unbelievable' victory over Arsenal

Ralph Hasenhuttl described celebrating Southampton's win over Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday as an "unbelievable moment".

Saints claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory to end the Gunners' 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions and climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan twice cancelled out Danny Ings goals, but Charlie Austin came off the bench to head in the crucial fifth of the match in the 85th minute and secure only a second league win for his side this season.

Hasenhuttl felt Saints fully deserved to take three points from his first home game in charge since he replaced Mark Hughes.

"[It was] absolutely fantastic, an unbelievable moment to celebrate this victory with all the crowd and a team that was exceptional," he told Sky Sports. "They put everything on the pitch and to go three times into the lead, I think we deserved the win.

"I think everyone saw the ways we have to go, to stay very committed, to stay together, and I must say the way this team worked together was unbelievable, otherwise we wouldn't have a chance against Arsenal.

"I think we earned more than only three points. We earned the support, and it was a special moment.

"It's about believing in what you're doing. The second goal we conceded today was a lucky one, but I didn't see so many chances we gave away for Arsenal.

"I thought, okay, normally in the last 15 minutes we'll get one or two more chances, and when we stay focused and uncompromising then we have to get those chances and be merciless."

Hasenhuttl reserved special praise for Ings and Austin, but for more than just their goals.

He said: "Not only the goals he [Ings] scored, it was fantastic also the kind of work he did for the team, it was amazing, pressing in front, always trying to attack as long as the power was in him. He's the kind of player we absolutely need in our team.

"Charlie is a crazy guy. Normally, when he gets a chance in the box, it's a goal. He tries to give all he has to help the team. Most of our guys, I don't want to pick one out, but most of the team knew what we had to do to have a chance against Arsenal."