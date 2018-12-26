Fulham 1 Wolves 1: Saiss leaves it late to cancel out Sessegnon strike

Romain Saiss equalised in the 85th minute as Wolves denied relegation-threatened Fulham a precious home victory in a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day.

Morocco midfielder Saiss bundled home at close range 11 minutes after Ryan Sessegnon had appeared to lift Claudio Ranieri's side to within a point of safety.

They were instead forced to be satisfied with inching ahead of fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town after squandering what would have been a second successive clean sheet in a faltering Premier League campaign.

The Cottagers went agonisingly close to snatching back the lead at the death when Aleksandar Mitrovic scrambled an effort towards goal, but Ryan Bennett's partial block enabled Conor Coady to clear off the line and earn Wolves a share of the spoils.