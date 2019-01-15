First in clean sheets, second to Schmeichel in titles – Cech's Premier League career in Opta numbers

Petr Cech has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing a glittering career to a close.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been one of the stars of the Premier League era, winning four titles in an 11-year stint with Chelsea.

Cech has stood up against the very best in his position since arriving in England in 2004 and the statistics certainly show that.

With the help of Opta, we look at Cech's Premier League career in numbers.



443 – As it stands, Cech has made 443 appearances in his Premier League career. He has played 39,496 minutes in the competition, including every second of the 2010-11 season for Chelsea.

202 – Cech has kept 202 Premier League clean sheets, a competition record. He has kept the opponents off the scoresheet in 46 per cent of his matches.

24 – The Czech star set a single-season record in his first Premier League campaign, amassing a huge 24 clean sheets.

162 – All but 40 of Cech's clean sheets in the Premier League so far have been for Chelsea. David Seaman (Arsenal), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Tim Howard (Everton), Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United) and Joe Hart (Manchester City) are the only other goalkeepers to have kept 100 clean sheets or more at one club.

366 – The number of goals Cech has conceded in the Premier League. Despite just 25 per cent of his appearances (110) coming in Arsenal colours, he has conceded 34 per cent of goals (125) since moving to Emirates Stadium in 2015.

4 – Only Schmeichel has won more Premier League titles as a goalkeeper than Cech. The former Manchester United star earned five medals, while Edwin van der Sar – another Old Trafford star – tied Cech's four.

108 – Of the goalkeepers to have played at least 6,000 minutes in the Premier League, none have conceded goals at a slower rate than Cech: one every 108 minutes.

1,136 – Since arriving in the Premier League, Cech has been the division's standout shot-stopper. He has made 1,136 saves – more than any rival – and leads goalkeepers who have made more than 500 saves by keeping out 75.4 per cent of shots faced.