Firmino set to be fit for Merseyside derby

Roberto Firmino's injury is not as bad as first feared and he is likely to be fit to face Everton at the weekend, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil forward hobbled out of the first half of the goalless draw at Manchester United on Sunday with an ankle problem.

But, having had the opportunity to assess Firmino, Liverpool are now positive about his chances of playing in the derby later this week.

Klopp concedes Wednesday's meeting with Watford at Anfield may come too soon for the striker, yet he would not rule out a swift return.

"He looks good. We were obviously lucky," Klopp told a news conference. "It is not as serious as we thought at first.

"If Bobby goes down and has to leave the pitch, it's a bad sign because he's a pretty hard boy.

"We play tomorrow, so he will be very close for that. But there's a big chance for the derby.

"Because it's Bobby, I would say yes [there is a chance he could face Watford] but I don't know if I'd use that chance. He only played on Sunday and then Wednesday immediately...

"But writing Bobby off would be a big mistake as he recovers quickly."