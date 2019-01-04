Fernandinho: Bernardo Silva one of Man City's best

Fernandinho lauded Bernardo Silva as one of Manchester City's best players following his man-of-the-match performance against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Silva ran 13.7kilometres – the most of any player in the league this season – to help reigning champions City beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The Portugal international also claimed an assist as City closed within four points of Liverpool, who were condemned to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign.

After manager Pep Guardiola lavished Silva in praise post-match, City midfielder Fernandinho followed suit, saying: "I think he showed his class.

"He has showed his technique so many times, but today [Thursday] he was so aggressive, recovered so many balls and he proved he is very good – one of the best players in our team. He is so important for us."

While Silva received the plaudits, match-winner Leroy Sane hailed City team-mate Fernandinho.

Sane scored with 18 minutes remaining after Sergio Aguero's opener was cancelled out by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in Manchester.

"Everyone knows Fernandinho is important for us," Sane said. "He has to defend the ball, win the ball, pass the ball!

"He had an amazing game and I'm so pleased he is back for us."