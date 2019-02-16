Ferguson to manage Manchester United in 'Treble Reunion' match

Manchester United have confirmed that Alex Ferguson will manage his old club in the special 'Treble Reunion' match at Old Trafford in May.

Ferguson retired in 2013 after leading United to their 20th top-flight title, which remains the last time they were crowned champions of England.

The 77-year-old's finest achievement of his hugely successful 27 years at the club was the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles in 1999.

United are to hold a commemorative match against Bayern Munich on May 26 to mark the 20th anniversary of their meeting in that famous European final in Barcelona.

The Red Devils have now confirmed that Ferguson will be taking charge of the home team for the match, which will raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.

"I'm really looking forward to what will be a special day at Old Trafford," Ferguson, who was hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage last May, said via United's website.

"It will be great to catch up with some familiar faces and a great opportunity to support the work of Manchester United Foundation."

Former United full-back Gary Neville was among those to respond to the news on social media.

United secured the treble, a unique achievement in English football, by beating Bayern 2-1 thanks to dramatic late goals from Teddy Sheringham and current caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.