Everton boss Silva denies interest in Barcelona winger Malcom

Everton boss Marco Silva says there is no truth to the rumours he wants to sign Barcelona winger Malcom this month.

The Premier League side brought in Andre Gomes on loan and Lucas Digne in a £19.5million deal from the Catalans in the previous transfer window, with both players proving sound additions to Silva's side.

Reports have suggested Malcom is the latest Barca fringe player to be targeted by the Toffees, the Brazilian having started only one game in LaLiga since a €42million move from Bordeaux last July.

However, Silva insists there is no substance to the talk around the 21-year-old, telling a news conference: "No, no. Nothing."

Silva made it clear he will not put pressure on Everton to invest in the playing squad this month simply because of a poor run of form, which has seen them win just one of their last eight Premier League games and lose four of their previous five.

"We cannot change every week our idea and philosophy as a club if you win two games or you don't win two games," he said. "The last result was not good enough for us, but it was a moment and we are capable of changing things for us again and showing our quality.

"Not because of that will we change everything in our ideas. Not because of that will I come here and say, 'we need this, and this, and this, and this'. We know what we can do or not. Let's see what is possible."

Silva could be prepared to allow James McCarthy and Oumar Niasse to leave, with the players linked with West Brom and Crystal Palace respectively, but there is yet to be any major development in either deal.

"I understand the moment. Now is the moment these rumours come to the table. But [there is] nothing new," he said.

"We don't put more to be loaned or whatever. I want them focused on our squad and to be ready to play.

"Until now, the decisions I already take, you know what they are. Even, like you know, the last moments were really busy for us. The time we had between [games] was to prepare for the next."