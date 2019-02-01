Emery wanted three Arsenal signings

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wanted three new signings during the January transfer window but is still happy with the squad at his disposal.

Denis Suarez arrived on loan from Barcelona but rumoured deals for Ivan Perisic, Yannick Carrasco and Christopher Nkunku failed to materialise before Thursday's deadline.

Midfielder Suarez, who played under Emery at Sevilla, is available to make his debut for the Gunners at former club Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emery confirmed last month that Arsenal were unable to pursue permanent deals during the January window but he claimed to be satisfied with the business done by the club.

"The club was working all we can," Emery said ahead of Arsenal's trip to the defending champions.

"We were speaking about the possibility of maybe taking three players, but only if they can come here with our conditions, and also if we think they can help us with good performances, better than the players we have here. Only Denis Suarez joined and we're happy. The club worked very well.

"This transfer window is not easy and it isn't possible to change a lot of things to help us with a very big performance, and I am very happy with the players we have here. We have some players who are recovering after injuries and I think they can help us with the final three months of the season.

"We have a very big motivation in our competition in the Premier League and the Europa League, and I think for example that Sunday is a very big and tough match, but it's a great match for us to show everybody how we are now against Manchester. It's very difficult but I trust in my players."

City will be looking to bounce back from a shock loss at Newcastle United that ended an eight-match winning streak in all competitions, with Pep Guardiola's side now five points behind leaders Liverpool.

"It will be a tough match," Emery added. "Our challenge is [big] against every team, but on Sunday we are playing against the best. I think with Liverpool, they are having a very big Premier League season. They are very hard [to beat].

"They have lost some matches but I think that was an accident. In another moment, in another match, they could have won against Newcastle. They are playing at home and for us it will be very difficult.

"But we are looking forward to playing, to showing that we can [win] and want [to win]. I think in Sunday's match every player will be with a very big ambition to show their best performance and quality against them."

Hector Bellerin underwent a successful operation on his ACL injury this week but Emery is not expecting to have the full-back available for several months.

"It's a big injury and a long time, this season is impossible," he added. "When it's an injury like that, the timing is first to be calm, the player [can be] with family and then have the operation.

"When they start to train and recover, or work here with the physios, that's the moment you look at their progress. Usually with an injury like that, it's six to eight months out."