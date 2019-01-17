Emery not thinking about Ozil speculation

Unai Emery has given no thought to rumours suggesting Mesut Ozil could be set to leave Arsenal.

The former Germany international has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium, having not played for Arsenal since their 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on December 26.

However, Emery revealed Ozil could feature this Saturday when Arsenal host Chelsea, and insisted he is only thinking about how to get the best out of the former Real Madrid man.

Asked about the speculation surrounding Ozil at a media conference on Thursday, the Gunners boss said: "I am not thinking about that. I am thinking how he can help us.

"He helps us sometimes this year with good performances and other moments with not good performances like another player. Other moments he has had injuries and has not been ok to play the matches. Now after these two weeks working with normality maybe this Saturday can be ok for us.

"I like to create the same spirit for all. Every player gets and gives us consistent work at consistent moments. It's not easy. Sometimes you are better. Sometimes you are worse. With every player I am working and thinking about that the same.

"The most important for me is how he can help us with being consistent and also when they are okay to train every day and play matches.

"Now he is training with consistent work during the last two weeks. He can be [available]."

Emery also refused to shed light on talk of Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat leaving the club, adding: "I was working with him the last two weeks, we had two or three meetings together. We are working normally. I don't know other different issues to him.

"I don't know [if he is leaving]. When I spoke with him all is normal. My relationship with him for this transfer [window] is that in the last two, three weeks we are speaking about that.

"Today for me the normality with him is working. I haven't spoken with him today but in the last two or three weeks we've had meetings together.

"This transfer [window] is not easy to take players who can help us with more performance than the players we have now. The club is working. I spoke with Sven and [director of football] Raul [Sanllehi] about different possibilities for players. They are working.

"It's not easy to take players who can help us with a big performance now. It's more one transfer [window] for something special you need. The club is working on the possibility to loan players."