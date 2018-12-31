Emery fined £8,000 for kicking water bottle towards fans

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association (FA) after admitting a charge of improper conduct for kicking a bottle into the crowd during his side's 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the latter stages of the stalemate at the Amex Stadium, as Emery reacted in frustration to what he called "a bad action" from one of his players.

The bottle appeared to touch a Brighton supporter, prompting an immediate apology from Emery, who was also seen approaching the fan at full time to say sorry again.

"It wasn't hard, but it touched one supporter for them. I said to them 'I'm sorry'," Emery told reporters after the game.

A statement from the FA on Monday read: "Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

"It concerned his conduct during the game against Brighton on 26 December 2018."

The fine caps a bad few weeks for Emery, who has seen his team lose three of their last five games in all competitions, including Saturday's 5-1 humiliation by Liverpool.