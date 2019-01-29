Emery expects Arsenal to spend in off-season

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed he had been told by the club he would have more opportunities to buy players in the off-season.

The Premier League side are yet to make any additions this month despite being linked to numerous players, including Inter attacker Ivan Perisic.

But Emery, whose team host Cardiff City on Tuesday, said it would be a different situation ahead of next campaign.

"When we have the possibility to buy different players with big quality to help us with their performance, we can do that," he told UK newspapers.

"At the moment though the club is telling me this is not a good moment to buy new players. But the club say to me in the summer it is going to be different. And we are going to have chances to take and spend money to buy players.

"I know because I've spoken with the club, now the transfer market is difficult but we can take different chances in the summer."

There has been little movement in January from the Premier League's leading clubs, with Chelsea making the biggest move by bringing in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus and sending Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid.

Emery, whose team are fifth in the league table, said that highlighted how difficult it was to improve a squad during this window.

"If we look at the other teams in this transfer market, it is very difficult for them," the Spaniard said.

"Only Chelsea have signed somebody, with Higuain changing with Morata. The other teams? Not Liverpool, not Manchester City, not Manchester United.

"And we are also in the same situation in that it is difficult to find one different and better player in this transfer window."