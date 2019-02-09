Emery doubts Arsenal's top-four chances

Unai Emery admitted it will be difficult for Arsenal to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Emery's Arsenal are sixth in the standings ahead of their trip to bottom side Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Arsenal have lost two of their past four matches to fall three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 rounds.

And head coach Emery knows Arsenal face an uphill task in trying to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"There are teams better than us," said Emery. "Are we outsiders now for a top-four finish? Yes, we are sixth. That's the reality.

"We still have to believe we can finish in the top four even while knowing it will be ­difficult for us.

"There's a big difference between the top three [Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham] and us but we are a lot closer to Chelsea and Manchester United.

"The gap to the top three is too big but the other two? The possibility to catch them is there because we are only three points ­behind Chelsea and one point behind Manchester United. We still have to believe that we can do it."