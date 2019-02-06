Concerned? Liverpool are happy at the top – Milner

James Milner dismissed Liverpool's critics after they dropped more points in the Premier League, saying they were happy to be clear at the top.

Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham on Monday, edging just three points clear of Manchester City in the table.

But Milner reminded his side's doubters that Liverpool, who have drawn back-to-back games, were still in control.

"Concerned about being top of the league in February? No, I'm happy," he told UK media.

"We are clear at the top of the league in February. There is a long way to go, a lot of games, tough games. We have just got to keep going.

"If someone said we'd be three points clear at this stage of the season you'd have taken it.

"There were people saying at the start of the season that Man City are the best team the Premier League has ever seen and stuff like that, so just to be close to them is good for us."

Critics have suggested the pressure is getting to Liverpool as the club look to win a first league title since 1990.

But Milner said his side, who host Bournemouth on Saturday, should be enjoying their run.

"We just want to concentrate on our games. Playing for relegation and livelihoods and people's jobs, that's pressure," he said.

"Being at the top of the table, we should be enjoying it."