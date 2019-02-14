Class of 92: Harrison graduates' impact on Manchester United and Premier League

The death of former Manchester United youth coach Eric Harrison was confirmed on Thursday, prompting Alex Ferguson to pay tribute to his "incredible" contribution to the club's success.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice during his 27-year stint at the helm.

But he owed at least some of that glory to the work of Harrison, who produced a group of young players who would go on to become iconic in the history of English domestic football - the Class of 92.

Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville all came through the system under Harrison and went on to become key components of Ferguson's dominant United side of the 1990s and 2000s.

The six racked up 2,329 league appearances between them for United and all boasted win rates of more than 60 per cent with the club.

All were members of the treble-winning side of 1999 and, while Beckham, Butt and Phil Neville later moved on to continue their careers elsewhere, Giggs, Scholes and Gary Neville retired as one-club men.

United's fortunes have faded since Ferguson stepped down in 2013, but a look at the club's Premier League history gives an indication of just how big a role Harrison's graduates played in the glory years.

Ferguson described Harrison as "one of the greatest coaches of our time" in his tribute on Thursday. With the help of Opta, we run through some of the stats that demonstrate the impact of the players who came through under Harrison's tutelage.

MANCHESTER UNITED RECORDS

Premier League appearances

1. RYAN GIGGS - 632

2. PAUL SCHOLES - 499

3. GARY NEVILLE - 400

4. Wayne Rooney - 393

5. Roy Keane - 326

10. NICKY BUTT - 270

11. DAVID BECKHAM - 265

12. PHIL NEVILLE - 263

Premier League goals

1. Wayne Rooney - 183

2. RYAN GIGGS - 109

3. PAUL SCHOLES - 107

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 95

5. Andy Cole - 93

9. DAVID BECKHAM - 62

Premier League assists

1. RYAN GIGGS - 162

2. Wayne Rooney - 93

3. DAVID BECKHAM - 80

4. PAUL SCHOLES - 55

5. Eric Cantona - 51

9. GARY NEVILLE - 35

PREMIER LEAGUE RECORDS

Assists

1. RYAN GIGGS - 162

2. Cesc Fabregas - 111

3. Wayne Rooney - 103

4. Frank Lampard - 102

5. Dennis Bergkamp - 94

8. DAVID BECKHAM - 80

Goals by midfielders

1. Frank Lampard - 177

2. Steven Gerrard - 120

3. RYAN GIGGS - 109

4. PAUL SCHOLES - 107

5. Matt Le Tissier - 100

=9. DAVID BECKHAM - 62