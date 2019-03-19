Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard said he is "not working" on a transfer to Real Madrid as he tries to win the Europa League, though the Chelsea attacker did not completely rule out a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has long been linked with Madrid and speculation over the Belgium international's future has intensified following Zinedine Zidane's return to the Spanish capital as head coach.

The 28-year-old star is contracted to Chelsea until 2020 and he appears no closer to extending his contract with the Premier League side at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has made no secret of his "dream" of playing for Madrid, however, the former Lille man is focused on claiming European silverware and finishing in the Premier League's top four before season's end.

"I'm not working on that right now," Hazard told VTM News when asked about a move to Madrid.

"I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League.

"This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see."

Hazard – preparing for Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia on Thursday and Cyprus three days later – added: "We can win the Europa League - we must win the Europa League, or finish in the top four to play in the Champions League next year.

"The supporters expect that, the staff expect that and the players expect that as well.

"When I am back at Chelsea I just think about that. I don't think about what can happen in two, three, four, five months. I don't know, we'll see."

Hazard has scored 16 goals this season, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea sit sixth, three points adrift of fourth position.