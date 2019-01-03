Chelsea can't just rely on Hazard – Kante

N'Golo Kante has told his Chelsea team-mates they need to do more to help star player Eden Hazard following a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Southampton.

Hazard has been Chelsea's standout player this season by some distance, contributing 10 goals and nine assists in 20 Premier League games.

But he was helpless to improve Chelsea's fortunes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, as a limp collective performance saw them drop points for a second successive home game.

Hazard was lively, though no one else in a Chelsea shirt appeared to be playing on the same wave length.

Kante acknowledged Hazard's, but says the rest of the team has to do more to contribute.

"We all know Eden is a fantastic player, he's helped us a lot during this season and the seasons before," Kante told Chelsea's official website.

"He can make the difference at any time, but we need to count on everyone. We created chances that we missed. It's a difficult moment but we need to bounce back."

The disappointing draw came a few hours after Chelsea confirmed an end-of-season deal with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Christian Pulisic, who is reported to be costing £58million.

United States international Pulisic will stay at Dortmund on loan until the season finishes, but Cesar Azpilicueta is pleased to see the club chasing the world's best young players.

"Chelsea is a top club and the competition is very high," the Spaniard said. "Every moment we need to get results, we need to perform. That has been the case for a long time at Chelsea and will be the same now.

"Obviously I am very happy that Chelsea have signed Pulisic. He is a talented young player and will come in the summer.

"For the next six months he will be with Dortmund, but I'm happy that we are getting young players. Hopefully he can be very good for us."