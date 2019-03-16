Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Ritchie earns thriling point after King brace

Matt Ritchie scored a brilliant stoppage-time equaliser as Newcastle United edged closer to Premier League survival with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Joshua King had scored twice, including a fine strike nine minutes from time, to put Eddie Howe's side on the brink of a come-from-behind victory.

But Ritchie scored a superb volley in the fourth minute of added time to haunt his former club, as Rafael Benitez's men moved seven points clear of the bottom three with as many games to go.

Salomon Rondon, who struck twice against Bournemouth in November's reverse fixture, had earlier put Newcastle ahead with a glorious free-kick just before half-time.