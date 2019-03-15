Bernardo Silva has been our most effective player - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's "most effective" player this season.

Silva – who signed a new contract running until 2025 this week – joined City for £43.5million in 2017 after playing a starring role in Monaco's title-winning season in Ligue 1 and run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Silva made 53 appearances as City won the Premier League and EFL Cup in 2017-18 but has only graduated to the status of being a virtually guaranteed starter during his second season at the club.

Kevin De Bruyne's injury problems have seen the 24-year-old excel with some tireless performances in a central playmaking role, while he scored his ninth goal of the campaign during Tuesday's 7-0 Champions League demolition of Schalke, helping seal a 10-2 aggregate triumph in the last-16 tie.

Speaking ahead of City's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Swansea City on Saturday, Guardiola was fulsome in his praise of the Portuguese and believes he has outshone Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero this season.

"We judge our players by what they do on the pitch and he has maybe been the most effective player this season on the pitch and in training sessions," he said.

"I have said what a lovely guy he is and how he is appreciated because of the way he behaves.

"I'm grateful and delighted. It is an honour for us because it means he wants to stay."