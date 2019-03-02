Aubameyang and Ozil on Arsenal bench for north London derby

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil have been named on the Arsenal bench for Saturday's north London derby with Tottenham at Wembley.

The duo started Wednesday's 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth, Ozil registering a goal and an assist while Aubameyang netted the fourth at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery makes five changes to his XI, with Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka among those to return.

Spurs, meanwhile, make three alterations from the side that lost 2-0 at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Jan Vertonghen is back after a hip injury, while Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose come back in. Harry Winks (hip) is unavailable, with Ben Davies and Erik Lamela dropping to the bench.

A win for the Gunners at Wembley would see Emery's men move to within a point of their third-place rivals.