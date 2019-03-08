Aguero wins Premier League Player of the Month, Guardiola claims manager prize

Sergio Aguero has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for February, while Pep Guardiola has claimed the manager prize.

Aguero scored hat-tricks in back-to-back home wins for Manchester City over Arsenal and Chelsea and struck the winning goal from the penalty spot against West Ham.

The Argentina international, who has won six monthly Premier League awards, beat off competition from Ashley Barnes, Sean Longstaff, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Virgil van Dijk and Wilfried Zaha.

City's four straight wins over Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham also secured Guardiola the Manager of the Month award.

It is the sixth monthly award for the former Barcelona boss, who beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery to the prize.