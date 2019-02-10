Aguero equals Shearer's hat-trick record

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has equalled Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 11 hat-tricks following his 56-minute treble against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Argentina star struck twice in the first half at the Etihad Stadium and added a third with a penalty to put City 5-0 up soon after the interval and earn a share of top spot alongside former Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Shearer.

Aguero, City's all-time top scorer, became the sixth player to register 200 goal involvements for a single Premier League side in the process while surpassing Tommy Johnson and Eric Brook as the club's most prolific player in league fixtures.

The 30-year-old's dominant display against a thoroughly outplayed Chelsea marked his second treble in the space of a week, having inflicted similar damage upon Arsenal seven days earlier.

Robbie Fowler is third on the hat-trick leaderboard with nine, while Tottenham's Harry Kane (eight) is the only other active Premier League player to have notched more than three.

Michael Owen and Thierry Henry finished their careers with eight apiece, one more than Wayne Rooney's seven and two ahead of the six Luis Suarez managed for Liverpool.