Djokovic happy after fighting past Fucsovics

Novak Djokovic acknowledged he had enjoyed some good fortune when overcoming Marton Fucsovics to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

World number 36 Fucsovics put up an impressive showing against his top-ranked opponent and deservedly claimed the opening set.

However, Djokovic levelled the match when his opponent stopped play on set point for a misguided HawkEye challenge and Fucsovics' level dipped thereafter as the top seed prevailed 4-6 6-4 6-1 to stay on track for a third title in Doha.

"For most of the first two sets actually, he was the better player," said Djokovic, who went on to win a second doubles match in succession with his brother Marko, in an on-court interview.

"I was kind of in a corner and I had to find my way and fight my way through. Luckily I made that break [leading 5-4 in the second set]. I was lucky to hit the line – it was a very close call and that was the turning point."

Next up for Djokovic, who has won his last 12 matches in Qatar, is a meeting with Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian overcame Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka is a potential semi-final opponent for Djokovic. The Swiss beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets on Wednesday, while there were also wins for Roberto Bautista Agut, Dusan Lajovic and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Tomas Berdych continued his comeback from injury with a battling three-sets win over Fernando Verdasco and Marco Cecchinato was handed a walkover when Guido Pella withdrew.

At the Maharashtra Open in Pune, second seed Hyeon Chung was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 by Ernests Gulbis, while top seed Kevin Anderson needed two tie-breaks to get past Laslo Djere.

Gilles Simon, Benoit Paire, Jaume Munar, Steve Darcis, Malek Jaziri and Ivo Karlovic - Gulbis' next opponent - also progressed to the quarter-finals.