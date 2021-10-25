MLS: Supporters' Shield champs Revs extend streak with dramatic draw, lowly Austin win

New England Revolution completed a stunning last-gasp comeback to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw with Orlando City in MLS thanks to two-goal hero Adam Buksa.

Supporters' Shield winners the Revolution trailed 2-0 with nine minutes of regulation remaining before Poland international Buksa rescued an unlikely point for the high-flying outfit on Sunday.

Buksa pulled a goal back in the 81st minute and then struck in the third minute of stoppage time to salvage a dramatic draw and extend the Revs' undefeated run to nine matches.

Orlando had been in control thanks to quick-fire goals from former Manchester United star Nani and Daryl Pike, who made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half.

With the point, New England (70 through 32 games) – having equalled the record for most road wins in a single regular season in the post-shoot-out era in MLS thanks to Wednesday's 10th away victory – closed within two points of the league record of 72, set by Los Angeles FC in 2019.

Elsewhere, lowly Austin upstaged Houston Dynamo 2-1 courtesy of a two-goal first half.

After Marco Maric's seventh-minute own goal, Sebastian Driussi put Austin 2-0 ahead in the fourth minute of added time in the opening half.

Another own goal, this time in favour of the Dynamo after Julio Cascante's moment of misfortune, made things interesting in stoppage time.

Last season was the first time in Houston's 15 MLS campaigns they finished averaging less than one point per match (0.91 – 21 points in 23 games). With 30 points in 32 rounds this term, the Dynamo are on pace to do so for a second consecutive year.