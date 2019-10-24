English
Indonesia
Football
MLS

MLS Review: Toronto shock NYC en route to Conference final, Sounders beat RSL

MLS Review: Toronto shock NYC en route to Conference final, Sounders beat RSL

Getty Images

Toronto advanced to the Eastern Conference final after stunning top seed New York City 2-1 in the MLS play-offs.

Alejandro Pozuelo's dramatic 90th-minute penalty settled the Conference semi-final at Citi Field in New York on Wednesday.

New York's Ismael Tajouri-Shradi cancelled out Pozuelo's 47th-minute opener in the Big Apple, however, visiting Toronto had the final say after the 69th-minute equaliser.

Richie Laryea was brought down by Ronald Matarrita and Pozuelo stepped up to score the Panenka penalty midweek.

Toronto – MLS champions in 2017 – will contest their third Conference final in the last four seasons as titleholders Atlanta United or Philadelphia Union await in the next round.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 en route to the Western Conference final.

Following a goalless opening half, Gustav Svensson and Nicolas Lodeiro sent the Sounders through to play the winner of the El Trafico derby between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy.

Previous When it snows, I'm a viking - Zlatan Ibrahimovic r
Read
When it snows, I'm a viking - Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready for Minnesota cold
Next

Latest Stories