MLS Review: Toronto shock NYC en route to Conference final, Sounders beat RSL

Toronto advanced to the Eastern Conference final after stunning top seed New York City 2-1 in the MLS play-offs.

Alejandro Pozuelo's dramatic 90th-minute penalty settled the Conference semi-final at Citi Field in New York on Wednesday.

New York's Ismael Tajouri-Shradi cancelled out Pozuelo's 47th-minute opener in the Big Apple, however, visiting Toronto had the final say after the 69th-minute equaliser.

Richie Laryea was brought down by Ronald Matarrita and Pozuelo stepped up to score the Panenka penalty midweek.

Toronto – MLS champions in 2017 – will contest their third Conference final in the last four seasons as titleholders Atlanta United or Philadelphia Union await in the next round.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 en route to the Western Conference final.

Following a goalless opening half, Gustav Svensson and Nicolas Lodeiro sent the Sounders through to play the winner of the El Trafico derby between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy.