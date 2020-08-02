MLS is Back Tournament: Timbers, Minnesota power into semis

Portland Timbers and Minnesota United progressed to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament on Saturday.

The Timbers overcame New York City 3-1, after Minnesota eased past San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in Orlando, Florida.

New York City led after 27 minutes at Walt Disney World Resort, where Jesus Medina's penalty put Ronny Deila's men ahead, but Sebastian Blanco equalised two minutes before half-time.

The Timbers took control of the quarter-final clash in the second half – unanswered goals from substitute Diego Valeri and Andy Polo's setting up a final-four showdown with Philadelphia Union.

Earlier on Saturday, Minnesota accounted for the Earthquakes thanks to a two-goal opening 45 minutes.

Two goals in the space of a minute from Robin Lod and Jacori Hayes put Minnesota 2-0 in front after 21 minutes.

A 50th-minute Magnus Eriksson penalty gave the Earthquakes hope but Luis Amarilla restored Minnesota's two-goal advantage six minutes later before Marlon Hairston completed the scoring four minutes from time.

Minnesota will go head-to-head with Orlando City for a place in the MLS final.