MLS is Back Tournament: LAFC play out 3-3 thriller, Chicharito scores first Galaxy goal in loss

Los Angeles FC rallied to rescue a 3-3 draw against Houston Dynamo in their MLS is Back Tournament opener, while Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez opened his account for LA Galaxy in a loss to Portland Timbers.

LAFC overcame a 3-1 half-time deficit to salvage a point in Monday's Group F showdown with Houston at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Both teams were opening their MLS is Back Tournament campaigns after the 2020 season was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in the United States.

The Dynamo made the perfect start thanks to Memo Rodriguez's first-half brace, sandwiched in between Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal for LAFC before Alberth Elis put Houston 3-1 ahead in the fifth minute of added time.

While Houston dominated the opening 45 minutes, reigning Supporters' Shield holders LAFC fought back after the interval – Diego Rossi reducing the deficit with a thunderous strike in the 63rd minute.

Brian Rodriguez completed the comeback six minutes later when slotted underneath Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric.

With the result, Bob Bradley's LAFC became the second team in MLS history to play out two consecutive 3-3 draws after Chivas USA in July 2006 – the Los Angeles franchise drew 3-3 against Philadelphia Union prior to the postponement.

In Monday's other Group F match, Los Angeles rivals the Galaxy lost 2-1 against the 10-man Timbers.

Goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco gave the Timbers a 2-0 lead after 66 minutes, following a goalless first half.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Hernandez – who arrived from Sevilla in January – scored his first Galaxy goal with two minutes of normal time remaining after Portland's Dario Zuparic was sent off in the 75th minute but it was not enough.