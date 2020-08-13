FC Dallas 0-1 Nashville: Late Accam winner secures first MLS victory

David Accam was the hero as expansion franchise Nashville recorded their first MLS victory after claiming a late 1-0 win at FC Dallas.

The regular season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but it resumed on Wednesday, following the MLS is Back Tournament, which concluded with Portland Timbers defeating Orlando City in Tuesday's final at Walt Disney World Resort.

Nashville and Dallas returned to action for the first time since March after both clubs withdrew from the tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results.

And Nashville – missing head coach Gary Smith, whose coronavirus test results did not come back in time for him to join the squad – emerged triumphant thanks to substitute Accam midweek.

As the fixture petered towards a draw in Dallas, Accam's deflected shot beat goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with four minutes remaining at Toyota Stadium.

It ended Nashville's run of back-to-back losses to start life in MLS following their introduction in 2020 – Smith's side 12th in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

Dallas have four points from three games to sit 10th in the 12-team Western Conference.