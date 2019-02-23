Wenger will not be new sporting director, insists PSG president

Arsene Wenger will not become Paris Saint-Germain's new sporting director, according to the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Wenger has been without a job since stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of the Premier League side.

Suggestions he could replace Antero Henrique as the Ligue 1 outfit's new sporting director are wide of the mark, though, says Al-Khelaifi.

"I have very good relations with Arsene," he told Le Parisien.

"I'm close to him and I've known him for a long time. He is a wonderful manager and coach. He has a very sharp and very complete knowledge of football.

"But we have a sports director, Antero Henrique, in whom I have great confidence.

"I hear the media constantly say that Arsene will come to take this job. It's too much. Let us work, please.

"Antero does a very good job. He will continue with us. He stays there."

Wenger was recognised at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco this week with the Lifetime Achievement Award.