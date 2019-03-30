Tuchel urges patience over Neymar return

Thomas Tuchel says Paris Saint-Germain must be patient as Neymar continues his recovery from injury.

The Brazil superstar is working his way back from a foot injury sustained in PSG's Coupe de France clash against Strasbourg on January 23, but no timescale has been put on when the world's most expensive footballer will return to full fitness.

Speaking ahead of his side's Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on Sunday, Tuchel insists that there is no need to rush the 27-year-old's comeback.

"I have no news except that he feels good, he has no pain," he told reporters.

"But it's too early to talk about a return. We must be patient. It's very hard for me. It's even more so for him.

"But the only solution is to be patient with him. He has time to come back. I do not want to give a date."

Neymar is joined on the sidelines for the game at Stadium de Toulouse by Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Dani Alves, much to the frustration of Tuchel.

"That means we will be a very small team against Toulouse," he added. "If no player gets injured on Saturday, we will have 14 players and two goalies.

"It's been several games that we have only 14 or 15 players with us and it's not a pleasant situation."

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders beat Dijon and Marseille before the international break and Tuchel wants to see his side pick up where they left off.

"A Ligue 1 match after a break is always a little complicated," he said. "Not only because of the absentees but it is always difficult to find the style, the rhythm.

"I'm happy because we had a good training session on Friday. It was good because I was not sure we could find our quality so quickly. In Toulouse, our challenge will be to show more beautiful things and win."