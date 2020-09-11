Tuchel plays down PSG's season-opening loss: Draw the best we could've hoped for

Thomas Tuchel shrugged off Paris Saint-Germain's loss at newly promoted Lens, insisting a draw is the best result the depleted Ligue 1 champions could have hoped for in their season opener.

PSG's title defence started with a 1-0 defeat away to Lens – the Champions League runners-up missing seven first-team players on Thursday.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi were among those absent as PSG succumbed to Ignatius Ganago's 57th-minute goal following an error from goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

PSG managed just one shot on target across 90 minutes, despite 78.1 per cent possession, and head coach Tuchel said he was not surprised by the result.

"I don't think we could have done any better tonight," Tuchel told Canal+. "I was happy with the first half we had. We controlled the game completely, and we had possession.

"We struggled to create scoring chances today. No opportunities? Yes, I agree. But we have a small group, and we are missing the players who make the difference.

"With a young team, we made a decisive mistake and we couldn't take advantage of their mistakes. A draw is the best we could have hoped for."

While PSG were in action, speculation regarding Roma and Italy full-back Alessandro Florenzi intensified.

According to reports, Florenzi is set to join PSG on loan with an option to buy as the French powerhouse look to replace right-back Thomas Meunier, who moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Asked about Florenzi post-match, Tuchel – who dismissed a move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi – said: "I hope that will be resolved. I am very optimistic for him."