Troubled Monaco beaten at home by rock-bottom Guingamp

Monaco sunk deeper into relegation danger as Thierry Henry's tenure plunged new depths in a humiliating 2-0 loss to bottom-placed Guingamp at Stade Louis II.

Marcus Thuram and substitute Nolan Roux both scored in the space of seven second-half minutes to earn the visitors just their second win of the season.

Henry, whose team had never before lost a Ligue 1 match at home to Guingamp, has now suffered six defeats in his nine top-flight matches since taking over from Leonardo Jardim.

The 2016-17 champions, who have also crashed out of Europe, sit three points from safety and will need a significant upturn in form after the winter break if they are to avoid the drop.

Monaco have just over two weeks to heal their psychological scars before the Coupe de France date at minnows Canet Roussillon.

Their next Ligue 1 assingment is away to Marseille on January 13.