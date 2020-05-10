Thiago Silva could stay with PSG, claims out-of-contract defender's wife

Thiago Silva would welcome the opportunity to continue his time with Paris Saint-Germain, according to the defender's wife.

The Brazil international is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season and might have played his last Ligue 1 game for the club, with the top-flight campaign cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Silva moved to the French capital in 2012 and has won seven league titles with PSG, although he has been unable to help the big-spending club progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 35-year-old's future remains unclear - there have been links with a return to former club Milan in Italy - but Isabelle Silva has revealed her husband may yet extend his stay in Paris.

"Thiago is very attached to PSG, the supporters and France," she told Le Parisien.

"Whether the adventure continues or not at PSG, we will have to go back to Paris to see our friends again.

"But for us, it would be great to continue at PSG, we love the club, the city, France. This is where the children grew up, we would like to continue our careers in Paris."

Any possible discussions over a new deal have been placed on hold, however, with the Silva family currently in Brazil amid the global health pandemic.

"For the moment, we don't know anything about it," Isabelle Silva said of negotiations.

"Everything stopped because of COVID-19. We don't even know when we're going to return to Paris. We are in the shadows, like everyone else."