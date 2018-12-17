PSG matches against Montellier and Dijon rearranged

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 contests against Montpellier and Dijon have been rearranged for February and March, respectively, after they were postponed due to the 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations.

France's civil unrest began in November as people protested against president Emmanuel Macron's eco-tax on fuel, but it has since developed into an anti-government movement.

Protests and demonstrations have caused havoc and rioting across the country, particularly in the capital Paris, with a host of sporting events being impacted due to the strain on the police and security services.

PSG's home match with high-flying Montpellier was due to take place on December 8 and then initially rearranged for January 15.

Following an announcement from Ligue 1, that contest will now be played on February 19 or 20, while PSG's trip to Dijon is set for March 13, having been called off last weekend.