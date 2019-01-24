English
Indonesia
English Premier League
Ligue 1

PSG drawn at Villefranche in Coupe de France

PSG drawn at Villefranche in Coupe de France

AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France defence will continue with a trip to third-tier Villefranche in the last 16.

PSG knocked out Strasbourg on Wednesday, although their 2-0 win was marred by a foot injury to star forward Neymar.

It is unclear how long the Brazilian will be out of action for, with the next round set to be played on February 5, 6 and 7.

National 1 side Villefranche booked their place in the last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at home to Les Herbiers, who lost to PSG in last year's final.

Ligue 2 leaders Metz's reward for beating Thierry Henry's Monaco in the previous round was a home match against Orleans.

There are two all-Ligue 1 affairs, while Bastia - the lowest-ranked side remaining - will host Caen.

 

Coupe de France last-16 draw in full:

Guingamp v Amiens or Lyon
Bastia v Caen
Croix v Dijon
Metz v Orleans
Villefranche v PSG
Entente SSG or Nantes v Toulouse
Vitre v Lyon Duchere
Rennes v Lille

Previous We're going to war - Henry culls squad as Monaco p
Read
We're going to war - Henry culls squad as Monaco prepare for relegation scrap
Next

Latest Stories