Porto turn down Monaco's Pereira bid

Porto have turned down a transfer approach from Monaco for midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Pereira moved to Porto from Maritimo in 2015 and is club captain of the Premiera Liga side.

The 27-year-old is also a regular for Portugal, having won 33 caps and started in the country's UEFA Nations League final victory over Netherlands in June.

And it seems he will be staying put after Porto insisted the player was not for sale in an official club statement.

"FC Porto received an offer from AS Monaco yesterday for the transfer of our player and captain Danilo," it read.

"Just yesterday [Monday], FC Porto responded that the player Danilo is non-transferable.

"This ends any kind of speculation about this."