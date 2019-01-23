Paris Saint-Germain 2 Strasbourg 0: Neymar suffers injury scare in Coupe victory

Neymar provided Paris Saint-Germain with an injury scare after hobbling off having appeared to twist his right foot in the 2-0 Coupe de France win over Strasbourg.

PSG's 9-0 thrashing of Guingamp on Saturday was soured by midfielder Marco Verratti suffering a sprained left ankle, and Neymar sustained a problem in their latest success.

The Brazil forward received treatment for an issue seemingly sustained after a challenge from Strasbourg midfielder Moataz Zemzemi and, though Neymar returned to the pitch, he withdrew himself in the 62nd minute and was consoled as he made his way down the tunnel.

Thomas Tuchel's side had been 1-0 up at the time thanks to Edinson Cavani's early goal, and Angel Di Maria's 80th-minute volley made sure of their progress to the last 16.

It took PSG 11 minutes to score the first of their nine goals on Saturday, but they went ahead after just four minutes here, Cavani placing home after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gathered Thiago Silva's long ball.

After going close with a pair of free-kicks, Neymar somehow poked wide in front of an open goal after sliding to reach Di Maria's squared pass.

Cavani's downward header from a corner was clawed away by Matz Sels, who kept out Neymar's effort and saw Di Maria's follow-up attempt hit the post before half-time.

Neymar's eventful evening continued when he suffered his apparent injury when trying to fend off Zemzemi, who attempted to tackle the Brazilian three times before the referee's whistle went.

The PSG forward was unhappy with the rough treatment meted out and got a form of revenge when he flicked the ball over the Strasbourg midfielder before firing wide from the resultant set piece.

However, Neymar left the pitch shortly after and his evening ended with 28 minutes still to play.

It appeared to have an adverse effect on Tuchel's men, who barely created anything until Di Maria reached Julian Draxler's back-post cross to make sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

That killed off any hope of a Strasbourg fightback and also allowed Tuchel to introduce Jese Rodriguez from the bench for his first PSG appearance since December 2016.