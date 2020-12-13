Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar injury compounds dismal defeat

Neymar suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Lyon in Ligue 1.

PSG, who started with Kylian Mbappe on the bench, are firmly in a title tussle this term, and Thomas Tuchel's side suffered their fourth league defeat of the campaign – and a first home loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 since 2007 – at a wet Parc des Princes.

Tino Kadewere got the only goal, putting Lyon ahead after Karl Toko Ekambi pounced on Presnel Kimpembe's error.

A lacklustre display was compounded in the final minute of stoppage time, Neymar going off in clear pain after injuring his left ankle due to a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off after a VAR review.