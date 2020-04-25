Opta Woah! The best goalkeeping stats for Europe's top five leagues in 2019-20

Aside from in the Bundesliga, the resumption of football in Europe's top five leagues still appears some way off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have had plenty of time to analyse their performances this season and we have previously used Opta data to examine some of the best attacking, passing and defending numbers from 2019-20.

Now it is the turn of the continent's top goalkeepers.

We have analysed five metrics for shot stoppers who have featured in at least 10 league games this season, thereby giving us a good summary of those who have led the way between the sticks.

The metrics include fewest goals conceded, best save percentage, fewest drops, the increasingly important passing accuracy and best keeper sweeper accuracy.

There are some familiar names, but also others you might not be expecting...



THE BEST GOALKEEPING STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20:

BUNDESLIGA:

Fewest goals conceded: Alexander Schwolow (20)

Best save percentage: Yann Sommer (74.58 per cent)

Fewest drops: Timo Horn, Lukas Hradecky and Manuel Neuer (all zero from 25 games)

Best passing accuracy: Manuel Neuer (87.69 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: Timo Horn, Yann Sommer, Rafal Gikiewicz and Lukas Hradecky (all 100 per cent from 25 games)



LALIGA:

Fewest goals conceded: Ruben Martinez (14)

Best save percentage: Aitor Fernandez (75.61 per cent)

Fewest drops: Manolo Reina (zero in 26 games)

Best passing accuracy: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (85.55 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: David Soria and Aitor Fernandez (both 100 per cent from 27 games)

LIGUE 1:

Fewest goals conceded: Runar Alex Runarsson (17)

Best save percentage: Predrag Rajkovic (79.07 per cent)

Fewest drops: Benoit Costil (zero in 28 games)

Best passing accuracy: Keylor Navas (84.55 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: Benoit Costil, Mike Maignan, Regis Gurtner and Benjamin Lecomte (all 100 per cent from 28 games played)



PREMIER LEAGUE:

Fewest goals conceded: Adrian (10)

Best save percentage: Alisson (80.36 per cent)

Fewest drops: Martin Dubravka and Kasper Schmeichel (both zero in 29 games)

Best passing accuracy: Ederson (86.57 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: Jordan Pickford, Rui Patricio, David de Gea and Mat Ryan (all 100 per cent from 29 games played)

SERIE A:

Fewest goals conceded: David Ospina (13)

Best save percentage: Wojciech Szczesny (79.76 per cent)

Fewest drops: Thomas Strakosha (zero in 26 games)

Best passing accuracy: David Ospina (87.07 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: Bartlomiej Dragowski and Thomas Strakosha (both 100 per cent from 26 games)

AND THE TOP FIVE:

Fewest goals conceded: Adrian (10)

Best save percentage: Alisson (80.36 per cent)

Fewest drops: Martin Dubravka and Kasper Schmeichel (both zero in 29 games)

Best passing accuracy: Manuel Neuer (87.69 per cent)

Best keeper sweeper accuracy: Jordan Pickford, Rui Patricio, David de Gea and Mat Ryan (all 100 per cent from 29 games played)