Jose Mourinho open to Ligue 1 job

Jose Mourinho has suggested he would take a job in Ligue 1, while attending Lille's home game against Montpellier.

Mourinho, who has worked as a television pundit after being sacked by Manchester United in December, was pictured shaking hands with former France striker Nicolas Anelka at Sunday's game.

Earlier this month Mourinho was caught on camera suffering a fall at an ice hockey game in Russia, but he was on safer ground at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to watch a 0-0 draw.

"Look who is invited in the stands of the Stade Pierre Mauroy to attend #LOSCMHSC," Lille posted on Twitter with a photo of Mourinho at the game. "No, no, you're not dreaming - it's Jose Mourinho, the 'special one' in person."

The Portuguese coach has won league titles in his homeland as well as Italy, Spain and England throughout his distinguished career, which has also produced a pair of Champions League crowns, and he suggested he may be keen to work in France.

"I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1," Mourinho, who previously dismissed speculation he could take charge of Benfica, said to beIN SPORTS.

"I am a man who has worked in four different countries, I like to know and learn other cultures. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience.

"For now I'm calm, I try to live better with my family and friends and I work to get the right opportunity to go back to training.

"Two to three months [without a job] is okay, afterwards it's more difficult. I hope to have the opportunity to come back stronger.

"My project is my project as a person and coach, to improve myself, to be better, to think all days about my profession, which is also a passion. But this is not the time to talk with clubs."

Mourinho, previously linked with taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain, was reportedly a guest of Lille's technical director Luis Campos, with whom he worked at Real Madrid.

Campos - who has been linked with a move to either Chelsea or Manchester United - was sat next to Mourinho, who took a selfie with Lille goalkeeper Kouakou Herve Koffi.

Mourinho and his assistants were paid a total of £19.6million in compensation by United after the manager was sacked.

Interim replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has subsequently led the club back into the Premier League's top four.