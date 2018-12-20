Henry sees Passi appointment as 'a real plus' for Monaco

Thierry Henry believes the appointment of Franck Passi as his assistant coach is a "real plus" for Monaco.

The former Arsenal forward left his position with Belgium in October to take his first steps in management at Monaco, the club where he began his playing career.

Henry has won just three of his 13 matches at the helm, the club finishing bottom of their Champions League group and remaining in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

Passi was an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille and was interim head coach at Lille before the Argentine took over in 2017.

"Franck's knowledge of the French league and players is a real plus for the club. I am very happy to welcome him, hoping he will bring a lot to the club and I have no doubt about it," Henry told a news conference.

Passi believes he shares the same "footballing vision and values" as Henry and is looking forward to helping the 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions turn their situation around.

"Thank you to the coach and Vadim [Vasilyev, Monaco vice-president] for thinking of me to help this club, this new mission.

"I am happy to have joined Monaco to bring my experience. I'm going to use what I've learned in other clubs to make things better here.

"After talking with Thierry, I saw we had the same footballing vision and values. I find this project very interest. We can help each other, and I concluded that I could work here as a number two. But that doesn't mean I won't be a number one elsewhere in five years.

"Knowing the two positions allows me to know what I have to do. I will follow his guideline."