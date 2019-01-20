Henry explains foul-mouthed confrontation with Strasbourg's Lala

Thierry Henry felt the sight of Kenny Lala time-wasting was "too much" after television cameras caught the Monaco head coach seemingly launching a foul-mouthed rant at the Strasbourg defender on Saturday.

Henry's troubled Monaco tenure took another turn for the worse as Strasbourg ran out 5-1 winners at Stade Louis II, leaving the principality club second bottom of Ligue 1 and staring at relegation after 21 games of the season.

Veteran defender Naldo was sent off seven minutes into his second league appearance for the 2016-17 champions, while Cesc Fabregas endured a home debut to forget.

Radamel Falcao had given Monaco hope by pulling the score back to 2-1, when Henry felt wing-back Lala was taking liberties over a throw-in.

"I said it needed to stop, it was too much," he told a post-match news conference.

"We are fighting against everything. If there is that as well…it needs to stop."

However, the French football authorities might take a dim view of Henry's outburst, after broadcaster Canal Plus caught the exchange on its microphones and published a subtitled clip Twitter.

While informing Lala "it's the 43rd minute" and adding "oh, come on, stop now, it's enough", Henry appeared to use a French insult which translates as "grandson of a b****" or "your grandmother is a w****".

Monaco are back in action on Tuesday at home to Metz in the Coupe de France before travelling to Dijon next weekend.